Corruption rampant in RDD, legislator accuses officials of demanding commission under CDF

Srinagar:
Incumbent Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Yasir Reshi Saturday revealed that officials in Rural Development Department seek commission while releasing funds under Constituency Development Fund.
“You can imagine the plight of common masses. These corrupt bureaucrats will suck blood from common men when they don’t even spare legislators,” Reshi told local newsgathering CNS.
He said there is proper rate list fixed by different officials in the department.
“Whenever, I release funds for any developmental work under CDF, 3 per cent commission goes into the kitty of Executive Engineer and Junior Engineer, 2 per cent commission is demanded by Assistant Executive Engineer and District Plan Monitoring officer. The practice of demanding commission is prevalent in the offices of District Development Commissioner, ACD and other concerned offices,” Reshi alleged.
Yasir Reshi urged all the legislators to open up and talk about such malpractices.
“Every legislator faces the same situation but they are silent. I took the initiative and wish other legislators to talk about this corruption,” Reshi said.
“This not only happens in CDF, but these officials who are feeding on swag also squeeze the blood of people in IAY cases,” he said and appealed Governor led administration to weed out corruption from the system.