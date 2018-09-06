Corruption rampant during BJP’s rule: Congress

Party stages protest against Govt
Srinagar:
The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) today staged protests against the Centre Govt in Kupwara & Budgam districts—accusing the BJP led government as "most corrupt responsible for the economic losses, besides damages to the peace in the Country."
A meeting of Senior Party Functionaries and workers was held in District Kupwara, which was presided over by Gulam Nabi Monga MLC & JKPCC Vice President.
On this occasion District President Haji Farooq also addressed the meeting.
The Congress Workers and Leaders lodged a strong protest against the wrong policies of the BJP Govt, blaming the Centre Govt over embezzlement of thousands of crores while procuring the Rafale War Jets, besides allotting this project to a non-technical firm owned by Ambani’s, to benefit the Corporator giant of the Country.
Speaking on the occasion Gulam Nabi Monga said that price hike on petroleum products and other essentials have pushed the people to the wall, but despite the failure of the Centre Govt to contain the economic losses Prime Minister is making tall and false claims with regard to development of the people.
He said not even a single promise has been fulfilled by the Prime Minister, Narrendra Modi government BJP secured votes by communalizing the situation for the sake of coming into the power.
He added that Prime Minister has given lies and deceit to the people rather than fulfilling the promise he has made to people, as a result, there is a large-scale resentment among the people in the entire Country. He said that BJP cannot hide behind the politics of polarization and exploitation, as that, people have realized the real face of BJP and have decided to through BJP out of power.
Similarly, a meeting of Senior Party Activists and Leaders was held today in Budgam District on this occasion Spokesperson Farooq Andrabi, I/C District President Zahid Hussain, Mohd Akbar Mir, Gazi Ruhullah and other leaders were present and lodged a strongly protest against the Corruption and political exploitation by the BJP Govt at Centre.
They said BJP has compromised on the security of the Country while procuring defence material from non-technical firms that too on highest rates.
Later a detailed Memorandum was submitted to President of India through Deputy Commissioners in both the Districts.