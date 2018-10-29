Corruption, nepotism deep in JK: PDF

Welcomes Governor’s probe order on embezzlement
Srinagar:
Chairman Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) & MLA Khansahib, Hakeem Yaseen on Sunday urged Governor,Satya Pal Malik, to initiate high-level probe into illegal appointments in Jammu and Kashmir Bank.
In a statement issued here, Yaseen welcomed Governor’s decision to scrap the contract for group Mediclaim Health Insurance scheme awarded to Reliance General Insurance and has urged for a time bound probe to book the culprits involved in the scam.
Yaseen while welcoming the decision of the Governor to scrap the controversial employees Reliance General Insurance deal has said called for expeditious completion of all the pending embezzlement cases in the vigilance organisation. “Educated youth of the state have been crying for a thorough investigation in the foul play committed in the illegal appointments made in the Jammu and Kashmir Bank,” he said, adding “ Same is the case with some public sector undertakings especially SICOP and SIDCO where a large number of blue eyed persons have been appointed without advertising the vacancies and conducting interviews.”
He said prevailing corruption and nepotism in the administration from top to bottom has been the main cause of disenchantment among the youth of the state as it has ruined career of many intelligent and deserving youth.
Yaseen has extended full support of his party to the Governor administration in eradicating the alleged menace of corruption and nepotism.