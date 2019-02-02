Corruption: A chronic cancer 

Khan Aatif Abdullah
“Power corrupts, absolute power corrupts absolutely,” Lord Acton.
When power is not utilised through the process of checks and balances then it is obvious it will be having deleterious effect on the system of governance. When we talk about governance it did not mean that we are talking about system of government but how the services are delivered which agency is involved in service delivery to the people at large. At times it will be popular government or private players.
When we are taking about corruption in Jammu and Kashmir it does not mean our target is some specific sector rather it is every sector of the state where corruption thrives secretly.
As per Kautiliya, an administrative thinker, who was serving as Prime Minister to the king ChandarguptaMauriya of Mauriyan empire, he has mentioned 40 types of corruption in his treatise “Arthashastra”,which is known as best book on statecraft written so for.
A system or a person at the helm of affairs may become corrupt ideologically providing benefit to a particular section of society or promoting particular ideology which will result in destruction of state. The people will turn rebels and rest of the society will join heads together and will definitely think and sort out plan of action how to overthrow a particular system of governance.
When we are talking about Jammu and Kashmir as per the latest studies and surveys it is maintaining its position as number one corrupt state in India.
Civil society, NGOs, intellectuals, politicians, bureaucrats,religious scholars and clerks of religious institutions need to bring reforms and for these reforms they need to reform themselves first so that an impact may be felt by society as a whole.
We need to give due attention towards this social evil and need to eradicate it from gross root level if situation remains as such then the day will not be far away when there will be wide spread injustice,barbarism, anarchy, nepotism, favouritism and corruption.
Nowadays we see that judicial activism is at its peak because state has not succeeded in curbing the menace of corruption. Since last few years, it has become routine that every recruitment list which comes into public domain passes through judiciary as the candidates.
Aspirants has become now aware that the recruitment process works in such a way that the gates of corruption are kept open by using one method or the other and even some institutions have introduced well planned technical corruption and even such orders are send into public domain which legitimises corruption and befool the community at large.
JKPSC issued a notification in 2016 for recruitment of 277 KAS officers. Meanwhile, 47000 applicants applied and when preliminary exam was held some 40000 appeared. The result of preliminary was published on 23rd of March 2017 and cut off merit was 270 declaring 6000 to have qualified the preliminary exam serving as screening test to lessen the no of candidates.
One party among the disqualified aspirants became aggrieved and knocked the doors of state high court. Court directed PSC to show the answer key to aspirants when answer key was checked some 16 question were found wrong. PSC is so efficient that it calledoncology as study of mountains which is actually study of cancer. Then court directed PSC to reframe the merit and now cut off went up to 277 and new 429 were allowed to sit for mains and 429, who were earlier declared qualified,were shown outer door and dropped from the merit list.
Then they became aggrieved and knocked the doors of judiciary on the pretext that PSC wasted time, money and energy and left jobs, fellowships prepared for mains and now PSC disqualified them from mains.
Single bench of High Court came up with a judgement that these 429 should be allowed to write mains and the judgment was challenged in double bench by PSC led by its council Azhar-ul-Amin and double bench reserved the judgement of single bench of justice Hanjura.
PSC remained adamant after judgement given by single bench and even made contempt of the court by not allowing these 429 and stated mains exam in Feb 2018. This exam was later on quashed by double bench hence PSC wasted again time, energy and money of the aspirants.
Meanwhile, PSC came up now with new date sheet afresh traumatising the aspirants and giving new aspirants no time. Then state witnessed wide spread protests, Hartalsand government led Mehbooba Mufti deferred the exam by directing Chief Secretary to look into the genuine grievances of the aspirants.Isn’t it clear cut evidence of corruption?
Now mains exam was to be held from February 2018 and PSC paved way for 2729 candidates to write mains because of inefficient mechanism and technical corruption.
Meanwhile,PSC issued instructions to aspirants appearing in exams and instructions read as “if any candidate misbehaved or entered into arguments with invigilator it will considered as unfair means and the candidate will be debarred from exams in future also.”
When candidates went for mass copying during exam of zoology subject in the centre situated in the premises of PSC and even CCTVs were installed in every centre, why PSC did not took strict action against them. Instead of punishing them, PSC rewarded them by allowing to rewrite exam by providing further 14 days preparation time.
PSC went for digital evaluation which was not notified in the instructions list issued to aspirants of 2016,and rule 20 of earlier notification meant for the aspirants reads that:“Candidates will not be allowed to write exam with any other ink clour except blue ball point ink pen and if a candidate was found using black or some other colour he /she will be debarred from exams and it will be counted as unfair means.”
Now if PSC was to adopt digital evaluation then it was necessary for candidates to write only with black pen as experts of digital evaluation.
Further if PSC was to adopt, it was not to adopt in one go for competitive exam. There should have been arrangements to adopt it in a university or board exam then examining and analysing flaws of the digital revolution.
If UPSC is not using this kind of evaluation what was the need for PSC to adopt it. If PSC chairman claimed that he is borrowing the practices and techniques adopted by UPSC and UPSC secretary negated this method of evaluation as per him it is full of flaws. Orissa high court had banned this method of evaluation and advised to go only through manual evaluation.
Recently,the Bombay University adopted digital evaluation in law exams and 250 students failed on observation by professor of the law school he found that candidates have got marks in double digits and hence students failed, means it is full of flaws and could destroy career of a student.
The scanning is also not done in proper manner by scanner, the evaluator evaluates on screen not off screen virtually the answer scripts remain unmarked. The diagrams drawn by pencil are also not scanned by scanner as statistics portion is only based on diagrams. It seems that mass scam was on cards and big fishes were to go for swallowing small fishes.
The aggrieved aspirants knocked the doors of judiciary again, after rocking state with widespread protests candle light march, hunger strike and silent protests at PratapPark in Srinagar as well at Jammu University, near fountain.
PIL was filed on 17th of Dec 2018 and double bench led by Hon’ble Chief Justice Madam Gitta Mittal and Hon’ble justice Sanjeevkumar stalked the interview process and ordered PSC through its council not to operate further.
It is need of the hour that we as members of society need to think over the matter and make arrangements for rebirth of such a culture and society which called Jammu and Kashmir which will be obviously free from corruption, nepotism and favouritism if we give our attention to eradicate this menace. We will witness peace and prosperity everywhere.
The corruption is like a cancer and say no to corruption for the sake of humanity and justice.
Moreover Sheikh -Ul-Aalamwas an example of honesty and commitment in every manner as his shrukh contain all the moral lessons and Dr Iqbal also prescribes remedy in the shape of verses for reforming the society and these verses make a man selfless.
