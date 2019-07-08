About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 08, 2019 | Agencies

Corrupt will be punished irrespective of their political affiliation, status: Guv Malik

Asserting that no one is above the law, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday said corrupt people in the state will be brought to the book irrespective of their political affiliation and social status.

Malik said the people of the valley are by and large very nice, but they have been wronged.

Meanwhile, the Governor said the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) is working towards eradicating corruption without any interference.

