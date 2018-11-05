Corrupt under Governor’s scanner

Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Nov 04:
After creating a buzz by highlighting the violation of rules in the health insurance policy, fraud in Jammu and Kashmir Bank’s recruitment drive, and appointment of a KAS officer without any exams, Governor Satya Pal Malik is now scanning corrupt practices in all the languishing projects of the State.
Sources told Rising Kashmir that Governor Malik is keenly investigating whether lack of funds or corruption was the reason for languishing projects in the State.
Sources said the three advisers of Governor have been given clear instruction to revisit all languishing projects and prepare a detailed report for the delay in their completion.
On the directions of the Governor, the government has also formed a separate committee to look into the matter.
The members of the committee include Commissioner Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and the Chief Secretary.
On September 5, the State Administrative Council (SAC) under the chairmanship of Governor approved an amount of Rs 8000 crore for completing all languishing projects in the State.
A tentative assessment by the State’s Planning, Development and Monitoring Department (PD&MD) had indicated that incomplete projects worth over Rs 10,000 crore were at various stages and that over Rs 6,000 crore would be required to complete all of them in one go.
The State’s Planning department has further analyzed that the six departments PW(R&B), PHE/I&FC, School Education, Higher Education, Youth Services and Sports, Health and Medical Education department and Tourism taken together accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total unfunded burden.
The projects in these six departments alone account for nearly Rs 4000 crore.
On October 25, the High-Powered Committee (HPC) under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary Finance, Navin K Choudhary cleared 458 languishing projects involving an amount of Rs 789 crore for funding through Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC) Ltd.
Sources said the committee is vigorously scanning all the possible reasons for languishing projects and the Governor is being briefed accordingly.
Known for being outspoken, Malik after his appointment as the Governor of the State had said there was rampant corruption in Jammu Kashmir and promised to soon expose all corrupt politicians and bureaucrats during his tenure in the State.