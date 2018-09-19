Corrigendum

Srinagar:
Apropos to the news story titled ‘Book lovers decry lack of facilities at SPS Library’, the official version saying “Since Satya Pal Malik took over as Governor of J&K, we have provided him all the minute details regarding every issue and now we are just waiting for him to respond. Till then we are not authorized to take do anything regarding the inauguration of the library,” has been inadvertently attributed to Public Information Officer, Department of Libraries. In the process of carrying the official version of the Department of Libraries, Rising Kashmir has talked to a senior officer of the Department who spoke on the condition of anonymity. However, Rising Kashmir has recorded the voice of the officer and is in possession of his complete name and contact (mobile number) details. Inconvenience caused is regretted.