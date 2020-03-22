Coronavirus: Railways cancels all passenger trains till March 31

March 22, 2020 09:33:00 | Agencies

In view of the increasing number of coronavirus patients in the country, the national transporter on Sunday announced stopping all the trains, except the goods trains, till March 31.



Rajesh Dutt Bajpai, Executive Director, Ministey of Railways, in a statement said, “No train except goods train will be run up to midnight hrs of March 31.”



The decision came after 12 passengers who travelled in trains on March 13 and 16 were found to be COVID-positive later.