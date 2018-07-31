Cops want biryani, cash to allow us ply through Jehangir Chowk: Cab drivers

AniqaSrinagar, July 30:
Sumo (cabs) drivers plying on Chadoora-Iqbal Park route have accused the Traffic Police of demanding bribe from them to allow them ply up to Jehangir Chowk which otherwise is prohibited due to the ongoing construction of Jehangir Chowk – Rambagh flyover.
Altaf Sofi, a sumo driver said, “Traffic police charges us Rs 100 per day and Rs 1500 per month before allowing us to travel from Chadoora to Jehangir Chowk. They want biryani from us.”
He added the drivers who pay bribe are allowed to pass through this route every day. “In fact we get involved in fights with passengers as they insist us to take them to Jehangir Chowk.”
Ghulam Hasaan, a local sumo driver said, “We are suffering losses. Neither we are able to bribe those traffic police officers nor can we find passengers easily. Our earnings are too low.”
A group of sumo drivers alleged that no sumo is allowed to go to Jehangir Chowk because that is a congested area but sumos traveling from Rangreth-Rawalpora area are allowed to travel as they bribe the traffic cops.
“No one listens to us. Those who don’t pay the bribe, their vehicles are seized,” said a group of drivers near Iqbal Park.
Additional Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Mubashir Bukhari said, “We are officers and our monthly income is 1.5 lakh rupees. Do you think we will stoop this low? I have no knowledge about this because no one ever registered a complaint against this. I will look into the matter.”