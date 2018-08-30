Cop's rifle goes missing in Poonch, alert sounded

NAZIM ALI MANHASPoonch:
An alert was sounded in the entire Poonch district after a cop’s service rifle went missing on Wednesday.
Reports said that an AK-47 rifle along with a magazine having 30 bullets kept in a steel box was on Wednesday reported missing after which the alert was sounded besides comprehensive searches were launched to trace out it as soon as possible.
Reports further said that the rifle that went missing was issued to a policeman posted as PSO to a DySP rank officer and the incident took place during the intervening night of August 26 and 27 from police lines Poonch.
The cop to whom the missing rifle was issued has also been detained and placed under suspension while the inquiry has also been initiated to find out the rifle.
Sources said that the cop who is of constable rank had kept his rifle in the steel box of another constable and someone stolen only his rifle by breaking the lock of the said box while the box was having one more AK 47 rifle and 5 magazines which are still lying there.
In the connection. Poonch police registered a case and start investigation.