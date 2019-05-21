About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 21, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

Coppersmiths in Kashmir prone to hearing loss

The coppersmiths in Kashmir are at risk of developing noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL) due to excessive occupational noise exposure with a new study suggesting enforceable noise regulations.
This has been revealed in a study conducted by Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar aimed to estimate the noise exposure levels at the working place of coppersmiths in the valley.
The cross-sectional study included 213 patients after clinical examination at workplaces followed up in ENT OPD at SMHS hospital for audiological evaluation (PTA and OAE).
“The calculated prevalence of NIHL was 49.19. The intensity of noise exposure ranged from 90.1 to 110dB with an average of 101dB at 58 sites visited in Kashmir,” reads the study conducted by Dr Owais Makhdoomi, under the guidance of Prof Rauf Ahmad, head Department of ENT GMC Srinagar.
The research has found that only 4.69% of the individuals with NIHL were aware regarding deleterious effects of loud noise while only 2.81% were using ear protection during their working hours.
“Everybody among them are exposed to loud noise above 100 dB which causes irreversible hearing loss,” said Makhdoomi.
The study has suggested that comprehensive and enforceable noise regulations be applied and while awareness programs be held regarding the ill effects related to loud noise.
The study titled “Evaluation of noise-induced hearing loss in coppersmiths of Kashmir” was conducted from Jan 2017 to June 2018, at the work place of coppersmiths and at SMHS hospital.
Noise is considered as one of these potential hazards and it is currently seen as a global health concern. Noise is a major occupational and environmental hazard, causing hearing loss, annoyance, sleep disturbance, fatigue, and hypertension.
As per doctors extra-auditory effects of high-level noise exposure have been reported, noise-induced hearing loss has long been recognized as primary and most direct health effect of excessive noise exposure.
The study was aimed to determine the prevalence of hearing loss as an occupational hazard in coppersmiths and assess the awareness about noise-induced hearing loss among them.

 

Latest News

Militants hurl grenade on police station in Shopian

Militants hurl grenade on police station in Shopian

May 20 | Rising Kashmir News
UGC asks varsities to observe May 21 as Anti-Terrorism day

UGC asks varsities to observe May 21 as Anti-Terrorism day

May 20 | Press Trust of India
Mehbooba condemns killing of party worker

Mehbooba condemns killing of party worker

May 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Palestinians give cold reception to US peace conference

Palestinians give cold reception to US peace conference

May 20 | Press Trust of India
Pakistan cricketer Asif Ali

Pakistan cricketer Asif Ali's daughter dies after cancer treatment

May 20 | PTI/AFP
86 militants killed so far: Lt Gen Ranbir Singh

86 militants killed so far: Lt Gen Ranbir Singh

May 20 | Agencies
Geelani pays tribute to Gani Lone, Mirwaiz Farooq

Geelani pays tribute to Gani Lone, Mirwaiz Farooq

May 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Man killed over land dispute in Reasi

Man killed over land dispute in Reasi

May 20 | Press Trust of India
Civilian killings painful, unfortunate: Tarigami

Civilian killings painful, unfortunate: Tarigami

May 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Two dead as tipper falls into gorge in Doda

Two dead as tipper falls into gorge in Doda

May 20 | Agencies
Guv Malik stresses on role of NIFT to promote textile, handicrafts sec ...

Guv Malik stresses on role of NIFT to promote textile, handicrafts sec ...

May 20 | Agencies
Exit polls: Mehbooba likens news anchors to kids left unattended in ca ...

Exit polls: Mehbooba likens news anchors to kids left unattended in ca ...

May 20 | Agencies
5 detained near Indo-Pak border under suspicious circumstances

5 detained near Indo-Pak border under suspicious circumstances

May 20 | Press Trust of India
Curfew relaxed in Bhaderwah town

Curfew relaxed in Bhaderwah town

May 20 | Press Trust of India
32 dead in Tajikistan prison riot: official

32 dead in Tajikistan prison riot: official

May 20 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Injured PDP activist from Kulgam succumbs in SKIMS

Injured PDP activist from Kulgam succumbs in SKIMS

May 20 | RK Online Desk
Bandipora teacher

Bandipora teacher's death: Protests erupt, FSL team to examine body

May 20 | M T Rasool
It will be Iran

It will be Iran's official end if they attack us: Trump

May 20 | AP/Press Trust of India
US to roll out economic part of Mideast peace plan

US to roll out economic part of Mideast peace plan

May 20 | AP/Press Trust of India
Missing Govt teacher found dead in Bandipora

Missing Govt teacher found dead in Bandipora

May 20 | M T Rasool
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 21, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

Coppersmiths in Kashmir prone to hearing loss

              

The coppersmiths in Kashmir are at risk of developing noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL) due to excessive occupational noise exposure with a new study suggesting enforceable noise regulations.
This has been revealed in a study conducted by Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar aimed to estimate the noise exposure levels at the working place of coppersmiths in the valley.
The cross-sectional study included 213 patients after clinical examination at workplaces followed up in ENT OPD at SMHS hospital for audiological evaluation (PTA and OAE).
“The calculated prevalence of NIHL was 49.19. The intensity of noise exposure ranged from 90.1 to 110dB with an average of 101dB at 58 sites visited in Kashmir,” reads the study conducted by Dr Owais Makhdoomi, under the guidance of Prof Rauf Ahmad, head Department of ENT GMC Srinagar.
The research has found that only 4.69% of the individuals with NIHL were aware regarding deleterious effects of loud noise while only 2.81% were using ear protection during their working hours.
“Everybody among them are exposed to loud noise above 100 dB which causes irreversible hearing loss,” said Makhdoomi.
The study has suggested that comprehensive and enforceable noise regulations be applied and while awareness programs be held regarding the ill effects related to loud noise.
The study titled “Evaluation of noise-induced hearing loss in coppersmiths of Kashmir” was conducted from Jan 2017 to June 2018, at the work place of coppersmiths and at SMHS hospital.
Noise is considered as one of these potential hazards and it is currently seen as a global health concern. Noise is a major occupational and environmental hazard, causing hearing loss, annoyance, sleep disturbance, fatigue, and hypertension.
As per doctors extra-auditory effects of high-level noise exposure have been reported, noise-induced hearing loss has long been recognized as primary and most direct health effect of excessive noise exposure.
The study was aimed to determine the prevalence of hearing loss as an occupational hazard in coppersmiths and assess the awareness about noise-induced hearing loss among them.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;