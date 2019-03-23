Cop shot at by militants

March 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Suspected militants shot at and injured a policeman in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday.

A police spokesman said at about 5.10 pm, militants fired on a police official near Court Road New TownhallAnantnag.

Identified as Arshid Ahmad, the cop received gunshot injuries and was evacuated to hospital.

Top police and paramilitary officials visited the spot to take stock of the situation.

A police official said a case has been registered and investigation taken up.