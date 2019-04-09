Cop killed, Medical Asst injured in Kishtwar hospital firing

April 09, 2019 | Imran Shah

A cop was killed and a medical assistant was injured after unknown gunmen fired at them inside district hospital Kishtwar on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Rajinder Kumar, a personal security officer of medical assistant Chandrakant Singh, who was also injured in the firing incident.

Witnesses said the unknown gunmen barged inside the hospital and opened fire, killing Kumar on the spot while Chandrakant suffered injuries.

Reports said Chandrakant is RSS member and a close associate of BJP leader Anil Parihar, who was killed by unknown gun men in Kishtwar in November last year.

Further details awaited.