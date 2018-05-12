Cop killed in weapon snatching bid in Budgam

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 11:
A policeman was killed after cops foiled a weapon snatching bid of militants on the guard post in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday.
A police spokesman said militants today attempted to force their entry inside a Guard post at Wardwan, Budgam.
“Militants appeared outside the Guard Post and held-up policeman Shamim Ahmad, who was unarmed and going to offer Friday prayers at a local mosque.Shamim was asked by militants to lead toward the Guard Post. However, he raised an alarm and the alert cops inside the Guard Post successfully foiled the militant attempt to loot weapons,” he said.
The spokesman said in the process, Shamim was critically injured and succumbed to injuries.
He said all arms and ammunition in the post were safe.
The deceased policeman Shamim was a native of Check HanjanYaripora, Kulgam and is survived by parents, wife, three children – Shahid, 21, Muneeb Ahmad, 17, and Saqib Ahmad, 10.
The wreath laying ceremony for the deceased cop was held in the premises of DPL Budgam this evening.
DIG central Kashmir V K Birdi led the police officers and men in laying the floral wreaths on the remains of the Shamim’s body. Besides DC Budgam Mohammad Haroon Malik, SSP BudgamTejinder Singh and ASP BudgamMajid Malik were present at the wreath laying ceremony.