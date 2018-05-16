Cop killed, another hurt in Anantnag attack

Shafat MirBijbehara (Anantnag), May 15:
A policeman was killed and another injured in a militant attack in Bijbehara town of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday .
A police official said the policemen were on duty inside their vehicle at PadshahiBagh area of Bijbehara town when militants fired upon them from close range.
“Two policemen were injured in the militant attack. Both the injured police men were taken to Sub District Hospital Bijbehara, where one of the injured cop Bilal Ahmed (SPO), was declared brought dead,” he said.
Head constable, Abdul Rashid, who had received bullet injury in leg in the attack, was referred to Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment.
Body of deceased policeman Bilal Ahmad, a native of GaniGund village in Verinag area of Anantnag district, was taken to his native village, where large number of people attended his funeral prayers.
Earlier, a wreath laying ceremony for Bilal was held at District Police Lines Anantnag.
DIG south Kashmir Amit Kumar led the police and civil officers in laying the floral tributes on the mortal remains of the deceased cops.
The deceased cop is survived by an unmarried sister, aged parents and a grandmother.