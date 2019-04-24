Cop killed, 14 hurt in twin Ang accidents while returning from poll duty

April 24, 2019 | Shafat Mir

A constable was killed and 14 others including some government officials injured in twin accident in Anantnag after completion of polls for Anantnag district on Tuesday.

As per an official, the incidents took place in Kokernag’s Tangpawa and Sagam areas.

“At Tangpawa, a vehicle on poll duty turned turtle after driver lost control while another vehicle met an accident after being pelted with stones at Sagam village while the staff was returning from poll duty,” said an official.

Both areas fall in Kokernag area of Anantnag district.

An official said fifteen people were injured in the accidents and they were taken to Sub District Hospital Kokernag, wherefrom three injured were referred to District Hospital Anantnag.

“Three persons were brought to DH Anantnag and out of them a police constable, Hilal Ahmed Khan a native of Tral area of Pulwama district, was declared dead on arrival,” said a medico at DH Anantnag.

Meanwhile, a top police official denied that the stones were pelted on polling staff at Sagam.

He said they are verifying what caused the accident.