Cop injured in Chanapora militant attack

April 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A policeman was critically injured after militants attacked a police party near Police Post Chanapora in uptown Srinagar on Friday.

Sources said militants fired on the police party near Police Post Chanapora in the evening.

They said a policeman sustained bullet injuries in the militant attack.

He was referred to a nearby hospital, where doctors are attending on him.

After the militant attack, police and paramilitary personnel rushed to the area and launched search operation to track down the militants.

However, no arrests were reported as militants had escaped from the area after carrying out the attack.



