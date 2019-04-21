Cop dies in road accident in Baramulla

April 21, 2019 | Press Trust of India

A policeman died Sunday after his motorcycle was hit by a car in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.



Shafoor Ajaz Wani was riding a motorcycle when he was hit by a private car at Veerwan in Baramulla, a police spokesman said.



He said Wani was injured in the accident and rushed to a hospital where he succumbed.



A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at police station Baramulla and the car involved in the accident seized, the spokesman said, adding the driver fled the spot.