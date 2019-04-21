About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 21, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Cop dies in road accident in Baramulla

A policeman died Sunday after his motorcycle was hit by a car in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

Shafoor Ajaz Wani was riding a motorcycle when he was hit by a private car at Veerwan in Baramulla, a police spokesman said.

He said Wani was injured in the accident and rushed to a hospital where he succumbed.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at police station Baramulla and the car involved in the accident seized, the spokesman said, adding the driver fled the spot.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 21, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Cop dies in road accident in Baramulla

              

A policeman died Sunday after his motorcycle was hit by a car in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

Shafoor Ajaz Wani was riding a motorcycle when he was hit by a private car at Veerwan in Baramulla, a police spokesman said.

He said Wani was injured in the accident and rushed to a hospital where he succumbed.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at police station Baramulla and the car involved in the accident seized, the spokesman said, adding the driver fled the spot.

News From Rising Kashmir

;