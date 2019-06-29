Cop dies in Doda road mishap

June 29, 2019 | Agencies

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday died when a car he was travelling in, skidded off and plunged into a gorge in Doda district.

Police said that the ASI identified as Vikram Singh, was travelling from Bhaderwah to Kishtwar to join his duty but when reached near Galgandir, his car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge.

The policeman died on the spot, they said, adding that the body was retrieved and shifted to the hospital for post mortem.