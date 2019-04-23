About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 23, 2019 | Agencies

Cop, civilian die of electric shock in Poonch

A policeman and a civilian on Tuesday died of electric shock in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"A police constable and a civilian died early morning on Tuesday due to short circuit of 33KV transformer at Chungan Chroon area of Mendhar in Poonch district," a police official here said.

According to the official, the deceased were identified as Faiz, constable in J&K Police, 40, son of Mohammad Sharif and a civilian as Mohammad Shabir, 38, son of Abdul Rahim.

[Representational Pic]

