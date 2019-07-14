About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Cop arrested with heroine in Handwara: Police

 Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a cop and recovered a packet of heroine from his possession in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
A police spokesman in a statement said that Mushtaq Ahmad Peer son of Abdul Ahad resident of Kalmuna Handwara was arrested at a checkpoint at Chogul and seized contraband substance from his possession.
“Heroine concealed in a polythene bag weighing 750gms was seized from his possession. A Santro car JK01V-1178 was seized,” he said.
“It is learnt that the arrested person works in Armed Police.” Peer was lodged in police station Handwara.
A case FIR No 188/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Handwara and investigation has been taken up, the spokesman said.

 

