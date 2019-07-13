Cop arrested with heroin in Handwara: Police

July 13, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a cop and recovered a packet of herion from his possession in Handwara area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

A police spokesman said that Mushtaq Ahmad Peer son of Abdul Ahad resident of Kalmuna Handwara was arrested at a checkpoint at Chogul and seized contraband substance from his possession.

"Heroin concealed in a polythene bag weighing 750gms was seized from his possession. A Santro car JK01V-1178 was seized," he said.

"It is learnt that the arrested person works in Armed Police." Peer was lodged in police station Handwara.

A case FIR No 188/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Handwara and investigation has been taken up, the spokesman said.