About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 13, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Cop arrested with heroin in Handwara: Police

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a cop and recovered a packet of herion from his possession in Handwara area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

A police spokesman said that Mushtaq Ahmad Peer son of Abdul Ahad resident of Kalmuna Handwara was arrested at a checkpoint at Chogul and seized contraband substance from his possession.

"Heroin concealed in a polythene bag weighing 750gms was seized from his possession. A Santro car JK01V-1178 was seized," he said.

"It is learnt that the arrested person works in Armed Police." Peer was lodged in police station Handwara.

A case FIR No 188/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Handwara and investigation has been taken up, the spokesman said.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 13, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Cop arrested with heroin in Handwara: Police

              

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a cop and recovered a packet of herion from his possession in Handwara area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

A police spokesman said that Mushtaq Ahmad Peer son of Abdul Ahad resident of Kalmuna Handwara was arrested at a checkpoint at Chogul and seized contraband substance from his possession.

"Heroin concealed in a polythene bag weighing 750gms was seized from his possession. A Santro car JK01V-1178 was seized," he said.

"It is learnt that the arrested person works in Armed Police." Peer was lodged in police station Handwara.

A case FIR No 188/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Handwara and investigation has been taken up, the spokesman said.

News From Rising Kashmir

;