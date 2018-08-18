Cop arrested for cheating

Srinagar, Aug 17:
Police on Friday arrested a cop accused of cheating a man by using his debit card.
An official said that Police station Pantha Chowk solved an ATM theft case by arresting the accused policeman namely Ajaz Ahmad Khan a resident of Hayhama Kupwara.
Khan, he said presently posted in JKAP 3rd Bn attached with security arrested by Police as he had cheated a person by exchanging his ATM card with his own duplicate ATM card and withdrawing an amount of RS 40,000 fraudulently while offering him help.