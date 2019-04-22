Convoy movement: JK Bank PO exam aspirants stuck on highway

April 22, 2019 | Agencies

Aspirants appearing for Probationary Officer examination of Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Monday said that army was not allowing them to move on the highway while their convoys move, resulting in inordinate delay to reach examination centers.

"We left home around 6:30 am for examination centers in Srinagar and it would have normally taken us around 2 hours to reach the venues but we have been stopped on the road by the army to allow convoys," a group of students from Anantnag district said.

They said that so far they have been stopped at five places and it seems "we will not reach to the examination venues on time".

The students have examination centers at Barzulla, Alamgari Bazar and Bemina.

"We urge authorities to accommodate us in case we reach late taking into consideration that despite our best efforts to reach examination centers around two hours prior to the examination, we may not reach the venues as army is not allowing us during convoys, " they said and appealed Bank authorities to consider their genuine concerns. (GNS)

