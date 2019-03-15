Convoy movement affects students: KTMF

March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation Thursday expressed its resentment over the movement of military convoy during the school timing.

In a statement, KTMF President Sadiq Baqal said the ferrying children to school have become very difficult in the morning due to the unending movement of military convoys on highway and other places.

Baqal is urged authorities to keep the school timing into consideration while making their convoy movement.