Convicts in Kathua rape-murder case can approach higher court: BJP

June 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Ridiculing the media reports that the party was disgruntled over the recent court verdict in Rasana case, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday said it welcomes the court judgement and wants stern punishment to the culprits.

Ashok Koul who is BJP’s state General Secretary trashed the media reports about BJP upping an ante against the Rasana court verdict and told Kashmir News Service (KNS) that they party wants culprits to be punished and demands justice to the victim child.

However, Koul was quick to add that the accused convicted by the court recently have every right to approach the higher court and seek justice if they deem they have been denied the same in any way. “We have heard convicts saying that they have not been given justice. In such a case, they are free to approach the higher court- this is their constitutional right,” said Koul.

On January 10 last year, Eight-year-old girl belonging to Bakarwal tribe went missing in Rasana village of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district while grazing cattle. A week later, her body was found in nearby woods. Post mortem confirmed gang rape and murder.

Court on Monday convicted six of the seven defendants were found guilty, and one was acquitted. Three were sentenced to life imprisonment and three to five years.







