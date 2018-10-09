Controlling dengue

Twenty-six people have been tested positive for dengue in five districts of Jammu this year, reported Press trust of India on Sunday. Most of the cases were reported from Kathua district. Last year in the month of September Jammu city was put on an alert after dengue cases were reported. A month later there was a surge in dengue cases with 88 cases reported in just 11 days then. Posing a major health problem in the province and state also, the health department was directed to step up the prevention efforts to contain the spread of dengue cases. Most vulnerable areas that have been identified by health care officials and the government include Jammu city, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Ramban and Udhampur. Last year a central team comprising of doctors from AIIMS, experts from National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme and National Centre for Disease Control were deputed to take stock of the situation. The highest number of dengue cases at the time was registered in Kerala, 18908 till October 15, 2017. Although the figures are not as bad as last year’s, the health department must not show any leniency while dealing with the dengue menace. Health care experts have opined that dengue infections show an increase during autumn season, in the months of September, October and November. The state must at all times be prepared to deal with epidemics or sudden outbreak of infectious diseases. In southern India, dengue has become a challenge to governments and health care establishments alike. In areas that are poor in sanitation, dengue spread is almost uncontrollable. Prevention remains to be the most effective method to curb the spread. Therefore government and health department must keep a watchful eye particularly during the months when dengue cases are said to increase. Dengue is a virus and doesn’t have a vaccine to treat the human infection caused by it. It is also one of the fastest spreading vector-borne diseases reported in over 100 countries now. Prevention and control strategies adopted by states rely on environment management or the breeding places of dengue mosquitoes beside human contact. Therefore health departments have to coordinate with civic bodies to control the disease or its spread. Regular inspections in municipalities with the assistance of health care officials can reduce the chances of this pandemic disease from taking human toll. At least in the vulnerable districts, the government must regularly conduct sanitization drives.