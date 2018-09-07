Control room for Muharram arrangements established at Budgam

BUDGAM, SEPTEMBER 06:
Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today conducted an extensive tour of Imam Bara Budgam to take stock of the arrangements put in place for hassle-free conduct of majlises and processions during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Harram.
The DC also established a control room headed by the ADDC Budgam Khurshid Ahmad Sanai.
On her visit to the Markazi Imam Bara Budgam, the DC directed the officers to ensure all the required arrangements including uninterrupted electricity and water supply to the town for hassle-free conduct of mourning processions.
The DC also directed the concerned to install new and restore all the defunct street lights around the Imam Bara ahead of beginning of the holy month.
Meanwhile, the DC also chaired a meeting of officers and took department wise stock of the arrangements being put in place for the hassle-free conduct of majlises and processions across the district.
While reacting to the demand raised during the meeting, the DC directed R&B department to expedite and ensure timely macadamizaton of roads, filling of potholes and surface leveling of all lanes and by-lanes where from Muharram processions take place.
She directed all the SDMs to visit personally to all the Imam Baras in their jurisdictions to ensure that required facilities are provided to the residents.
The meeting among others was attended by representatives of prominent Shia Anjumans including all Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian Darul Mustufa and Yousf Abad Budgam, All Jammu and Kashmir Shia Association, all J&K Itihadul Muslemeen, Presidents of Auqaf Committees.
The DC gave patient hearing to the representatives of various organizations and assured them that all their genuine issues would be resolved amicably.
Similarly the PDD authorities were directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply and timely installation of High Mast lights/ Halogen Bulbs and LEDs at all required places and besides ensuring generator sets are installed at identified locations.
Stressing on the uninterrupted water supply, the DC directed the PHE authorities to ensure facility of water tanks are provided at identified locations.
The Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department was directed to ensure adequate supply and prompt distribution of ration, sugar, k-oil and LPG. Stressing on the proper sanitation and hygiene, the DC directed the Municipal authorities to conduct cleanliness drives in all these areas besides ensuring regular lifting of garbage from the identified places.
The ARTO was directed to ensure special transport facilities till the conclusion of the procession on day of Aashura for the convenience of the citizens in coordination with SRTC.