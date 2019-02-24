Contractualism is a curse

S Musharib Kawsar
A human being is born and by virtue of its birth gets entitlement as a citizen of a country having the constitutional rights and duties. A citizen strives throughout his academic life on educational front and completes a set of qualifications which forms a base for eligibility of some specific job.
At this juncture of life either he gets a permanent job or a contractual job through a process of recruitment on the basis of set eligibility criteria keeping aside the bunch of people who are brought into the system without any recruitment process on the basis other favoritism channels and streamlined in the system through fake entries , promotions etc.
Karl Marx’s theory of alienation and theory of exploitation holds true in case of contractual workforce but only its morphology and pattern has changed.
At the very entry of a contractual employee, the balance between the rights and duties of a contractual employee starts shaking. The balance in case of a contractual employee starts tilting towards duties and goes on tilting till the abyss.
A contractual is treated as an alien in the system as if it is an encroacher in the existing shell created by the earlier system. The employee rights go on shrinking and a suffocating environment starts engulfing the entrant.
In terms of employee rights, a contractual employee is no better than a bonded labour or exploited labour of a capitalist period or renaissance but morphology is only different.it is only a sophisticated type of bonded labour or exploited labour with no rights. A speechless donkey to do every work at the beck and call of the authority. If a contractual employee is innovative with novel ideas of working and bringing dynamism in the orthodox style, he becomes the target for every eye and is more susceptible, exploited and cornered.
At times and places, a contractual has no right to sit on chair besides his permanent counterpart. There are glaring examples of suppression and exploitation of a contractual employee in terms of taking rather extracting work to the last drop of sweat and capacity besides the unseen, unheard, and untold exploitations and miseries.
The absence of staff regulation charter of a contractual employee makes him susceptible to all forms of exploitation, whether it is physical, mental, working hours and harassment at work place and its absence on the one hand renders a contractual employee helpless, hapless, toothless and meek and on the other the employer is rendered with absolute power.
It is a great saying, “Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely”. It is highly applicable in case of a contractual employee.
Every human being in general and every employee in particular has a set of needs in professional life in terms of leaves, working hours , social security needs, health needs, maternity and paternity needs, recommendations and appraisals etc.
When these variables of professional life are not governed by staff regulation charter/ bylaws, it becomes an irrational power of the employer on the basis of its will and whim to provide the same to contractual employee even if it’s a one day casual leave.
This forms the foundation stone for the exploitations by absolute authority to the hapless receiver and The absence of staff regulation charter is not only denial of basic human rights to the contractual employee but also creates an opportunity and a void for the exploitation as per the fancies of the employer.
The orthodox thoughts of supremacy and hegemony give a power to the authority to keep a contractual employee as suppressed voice at the beck and call of authority. The employment variables of renewals, leaves etc and a sword of termination keeps an employee subjugated.
A sorry state of affairs is that it creates a group informal knit of unprofessional relationships based on mutual benefits, which is not in line with the professional organogram.
A contractual employee is rendered with multiple boss atmosphere, wherein everyone from a gate keeper to the deputy boss becomes a virtual boss for an contractual employee keeping aside the actual authority.
Although the factory worker has its rights enshrined by virtue of various labour laws regarding his welfare, occupational hazards etc. but a highly educated contractual employee is devoid of everything except exploitation in every form.
A contractual employee always finds himself in a quagmire wherein he/she finds himself stuck in deeper and deeper and is alienated, exploited, subjugated and devoid of his basic rights and is rendered only a working machine which once loses his life will be thrown away.
While as under the same roof, the counterparts of a contractual employee enjoys all privileges of an employee, A contractual employee lives a life of an untouchable and at times is compelled by circumstances to do work other than its professional obligations.
Whereas there is an increasing trend of contractual work force in government sector especially when there is a national programme in almost every department, it is high time for government to frame a comprehensive pro employee human resource charter or staff regulations or byelaws for contractual employees wherein all the rights, privileges of employees are enshrined so that the a created potential of exploitation of employees at the workplace keeping the gender related issues in view, is reduced to zero.
A prime need is to devise a system so that the perpetual unseen, untold, and unheard exploitations of contractual employees is stopped before the stories of exploitations hit the roads and the system may have no escape.
Hope a comprehensive policy is made taking into account the labour laws for regulation of human resource like the factories ACT, ESI ACT, workmen compensation act, provident fund act, maternity benefit act, payment of gratuity act etc and these acts are not only in the pages of books and libraries.
