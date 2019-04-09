Contractualism: A Road to Nowhere

April 09, 2019 | Sajad Dar

Life since its inception on earth is driven by a progressive evolutionary force which leads the species towards better ways of co-existence with nature. Man in this great chain of being always strives to work with enthusiasm but sometimes he finds himself in closed quarters with his hands pursed in this world of uncertainties, it’s perhaps the saddest sight, that opportunities dry up and waters of misfortune swell with every passing tide and finally ends up the sailor in oblivion; unknown as if he never existed like a dream.

The sailor here is none but the youth of our times who’s lost in the maze of contractualism. Contractualism is nothing but retrogressive evolution personified as a leech sucking the last minuscule of hope. The graduating students of various institutions after accomplishing a set of credentials would like to climb their heights in this contemporary world where challenges often come un invited. They are surely looking into carving a niche in the society. Perhaps some of them would be dreaming of coming to the teaching line like a contractual one; it’s a million dollar query and needs to be dissected closely.

Every contractual teacher comes with full of passion and zest to become a part of the teaching fraternity. A contractual teacher joins college only to realize his dreams of carving a niche in education department which on teaching grounds he has achieved but on other phantom grounds he is deemed to be called a misfit. The contractual teacher who devotes many years of his career to this diseased system, where there are no rewards but only victimization by being asked every year to re apply, fills his heart with remorse and pain. Had he utilized all these years anywhere else, maybe he would have done much better? So it is high time to wake up.

The system of Contractualism which he is a part of, is like a gangrene which erupts with full pace devouring through the length and the breadth of the social and psychological aspect of his life. What is Contractualism? It is humiliation and victimization personified. A contractual teacher is the only employee who hands over his resignation before his joining by being asked to submit an affidavit of not pursuing any kind of research work along with not to have claim on the said post. On the contrary, a regular employee can pursue research work along with full service benefits. The contractual can’t attend conferences, seminars etc. which the substantive teachers are entitled because it is told to them every time that they are unfit and incapable to do that. A contractual teacher delivers four to six lectures a day, which is almost 3 times more than a substantive teacher. Indian constitution guarantees equal work equal pay but we are saying it from this platform that it exists is only on paper.

A permanent teacher gets four times more salary than a contractual teacher. Why this anomaly, ask the concerned quarters they will shrug off hands from the problem tossing the litigants from one side to another like bonded slaves of New-Orleans that are on the sale. Moreover, the government of J&K, in every year disburses hundreds of crores to higher education department under different financial heads. But, on the whole, if the cost-benefit analysis is done upon educational outputs, which directly affects on the students in relation to their knowledge acquisition, skills, beliefs and attitudes perhaps we may have an apologetic figure to scratch for the students in specific and people in large. The uncertainty of this structure cautions us, not to be a part of this dismal system, it will engulf your essence and existence like a black hole devours matter, but rather we should look at other prime options and opportunities within our surroundings.

Capitalize on your strength and harness it in corporate sector where capabilities are honestly rewarded. It is the corporate sector where you will surely soar to heights as the system there is pristine and clear and not covered with dark phantom like nimbus. The corporate sector offers you diverse kind of perks, also known as “benefits in kind” that can include bonuses, profit sharing, holiday packages and many other things as well. Contractuals are being given a meager salary which they can’t even use to plug in a single demand.

In a situation where onion prices are sky-rocketing, what can a so called magnanimous 22000 amount do? Those of you who are dreaming of diving in this dull hole, please listen to this pathetic tale ,as it may be an eye opener for you as well. Some time ago, mother of a contractual teacher was in a critical condition and doctors told him that she is in need of special care, so he rushed her to Apollo hospital. He approached to principal of his college for disbursal of his honorarium but the answer was in negative. So what is the fun of claiming ourselves a professional when we are just clowns, who are being set to the music by this amnesiac system? Ask any contractual what is their answer when they are being enquired about telling others which career they are in? The answer is surely uncertainty and ambiguity. There is a dark funny side to it with regard to marriage. It is preferred to say that the “groom” is perusing studies rather than a contractual, whenever the question of marriage arises.

It is nothing less than plain irony that the department of higher education has opened good number of new degree colleges during the last decade and the number of students has also increased exponentially. Everyone knows that the present higher education is run at the cost of contractual teachers as the ratio of permanent to contractual is at an alarming high. The system of contractualism is there due to acute shortage of regular staff in colleges.

The shortage of teachers is being met out by engaging candidates on contractual basis, but still it does not mean that we cannot remedy this wretched arrangement. We can address it by approaching to the PSC and other recruitment agencies for regular employment, and if for strange reasons, we can’t undo this peculiar system, at least we can fix and overhaul this dismal system up to a level and point where the contractual teacher gets life of self-importance and dignity. He would be respected and appreciated for his work which he is entitled to, because many of them are research scholars who have proved themselves on state and national level tests as well. And at the same time a prime prerequisite is to plan a structured mechanism, so that the uninterrupted dishonor and discrimination of contractual personnel is clogged.

Hope a comprehensive systematic strategy is prepared taking into account, the J&K CSR for regulations of human resources, so that they could get full service benefits which includes medical, disability, life insurance, gratuity, sick leave, and pension plan as well. This moment is to think and ponder over this important question rather this submission. Its great saying, “Don't cry because it's not done, smile because it’s happening” People who are already working there and have become part of this dismal system are now like things of past. You are the present and we do feel ashamed when we see that the monster of contractualism is all set to devour a new hoard of young talent.

