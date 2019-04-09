About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 09, 2019 | Sajad Dar

Contractualism: A Road to Nowhere

 Life since  its  inception  on  earth is driven by  a progressive  evolutionary  force which  leads  the species towards better ways of co-existence with nature. Man in this great chain of being always strives to work with enthusiasm but sometimes he finds himself in closed quarters with his hands pursed in this world of uncertainties, it’s perhaps the saddest sight, that opportunities dry up and waters  of  misfortune  swell  with  every  passing  tide  and  finally ends  up the  sailor  in  oblivion; unknown as  if  he  never existed  like a dream.

The sailor here is none but the youth of our times who’s lost in the maze of contractualism.  Contractualism is nothing but retrogressive evolution personified as a leech sucking the last minuscule of hope. The  graduating students of various institutions after accomplishing a  set  of  credentials would like to climb their heights  in  this  contemporary  world  where  challenges  often  come un invited. They are surely looking into carving a niche in the society.  Perhaps  some  of  them would  be  dreaming  of  coming to  the  teaching  line like  a  contractual  one; it’s a million  dollar query and needs to be dissected closely.

Every contractual teacher comes with full of passion and zest to become a part of the teaching fraternity. A contractual teacher joins college only to realize his dreams  of  carving  a  niche  in  education department  which  on  teaching grounds  he  has achieved  but  on  other  phantom  grounds he is deemed  to  be  called  a  misfit. The contractual teacher who devotes many years of his career to this diseased system, where there are no rewards but only victimization by being asked every year to re apply, fills his heart with remorse and pain. Had he utilized all these years anywhere else, maybe he would have done much better? So it is high time to wake up.

 The system  of Contractualism which  he  is a  part of, is like  a  gangrene  which  erupts  with  full pace devouring through the length and the  breadth of the social  and psychological aspect of his life. What  is Contractualism? It is humiliation and victimization personified.  A  contractual teacher is the only employee who hands over his resignation before his joining by being asked to submit an affidavit of not pursuing any kind of research work along with not to have claim on the said post. On the contrary, a regular employee can pursue research work along with full service benefits. The contractual can’t attend  conferences, seminars  etc. which the  substantive teachers are  entitled because  it  is  told  to them  every  time  that they are  unfit  and  incapable  to  do that. A contractual  teacher delivers four  to six lectures  a  day, which  is  almost 3  times  more  than  a substantive  teacher. Indian  constitution guarantees equal  work  equal  pay  but  we are saying  it from  this  platform  that it  exists is  only  on  paper.

 A permanent teacher gets four times more salary than a contractual teacher. Why this anomaly, ask the concerned quarters they will shrug off hands from the problem tossing the litigants from one side to another like bonded slaves of New-Orleans that are on the sale. Moreover, the government of J&K, in every year disburses hundreds of crores to higher education department under different financial heads.  But,  on  the whole,  if  the  cost-benefit  analysis  is  done upon educational  outputs,  which directly affects  on the  students  in  relation  to  their  knowledge acquisition, skills,  beliefs  and  attitudes  perhaps  we may  have  an  apologetic figure  to  scratch for the  students in  specific  and people in large. The uncertainty of this structure cautions us, not to be a part of this dismal system, it will engulf your essence and existence like a black hole devours matter, but rather we should look at other prime options and opportunities within our surroundings.

 Capitalize on your strength and harness it in corporate sector where capabilities are honestly rewarded.  It  is  the  corporate  sector  where  you  will  surely  soar to  heights  as  the  system  there  is pristine  and  clear  and  not  covered  with  dark  phantom  like  nimbus. The corporate sector offers you diverse kind of perks, also known as “benefits in kind” that can include bonuses, profit sharing, holiday packages and many other things as well. Contractuals are being given a meager salary which they can’t even use to plug in a single demand.

 In a situation where onion prices are sky-rocketing, what can a so called magnanimous 22000 amount do? Those of you who are dreaming of diving in this dull hole, please listen to this pathetic tale ,as it may  be an eye opener for you as well. Some time ago, mother of a contractual teacher was in a critical condition and doctors told him that she is in need of special care, so he rushed her to Apollo hospital. He approached to principal of his college for disbursal of his honorarium but the answer was in negative. So what is the fun of claiming ourselves a professional when we are just clowns, who are being set to the music by this amnesiac system? Ask  any  contractual  what  is their answer  when  they  are  being  enquired  about  telling others which career they are in? The answer is surely uncertainty and ambiguity. There is a dark funny side to it with regard to marriage. It is preferred to say that the “groom” is perusing studies rather than a contractual, whenever the question of marriage arises.

 It is nothing  less  than  plain  irony  that   the  department  of  higher  education  has  opened good number  of new  degree  colleges  during  the last decade  and  the number of  students  has  also increased  exponentially. Everyone  knows  that the  present  higher  education  is  run  at  the  cost of contractual teachers as the ratio of permanent to contractual is at an alarming high. The system of contractualism is there due to acute shortage of regular staff in colleges.

 The shortage of teachers is being met out by engaging candidates on contractual basis, but still it does not mean that we cannot remedy this wretched arrangement. We can address it  by approaching to the  PSC  and other recruitment  agencies for  regular  employment, and if for strange reasons, we can’t undo this peculiar system, at  least  we  can fix  and  overhaul this dismal system up to a level and point where  the contractual teacher gets life of self-importance and dignity. He would be respected and appreciated for his work which he is entitled to, because many of them are research scholars who have proved themselves on state and national level tests as well. And at the same time a prime prerequisite is to plan a structured mechanism, so that the uninterrupted dishonor and discrimination of contractual personnel is clogged.

Hope a  comprehensive systematic strategy is prepared taking  into account, the J&K  CSR for regulations  of  human  resources, so  that  they  could  get  full  service benefits which  includes medical, disability,  life insurance, gratuity, sick leave, and  pension plan as well. This moment is to think and ponder over this important question rather this submission. Its great saying, “Don't cry because it's not done, smile because it’s happening” People who are already working there and have become part of this dismal system are now like things of past.  You  are  the  present  and  we do  feel ashamed when we see  that  the  monster  of contractualism is  all  set  to devour a  new hoard of  young  talent. 

ysajad3716@gmail.com

 

Latest News

Army

Army 'No' to JK govt order on plying convoys only on Sunday and Wednes ...

Apr 08 | Press Trust of India
SHRC seeks latest status of investigation into 1994 Kupwara massacre

SHRC seeks latest status of investigation into 1994 Kupwara massacre

Apr 08 | Agencies
Article 370 permanent and irrevocable, J&K PCC chief

Article 370 permanent and irrevocable, J&K PCC chief

Apr 08 | Agencies
Musical Fountain, Laser Show at SKICC to be thrown open on Wednesday

Musical Fountain, Laser Show at SKICC to be thrown open on Wednesday

Apr 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Abrogating Article 370 will pave way for

Abrogating Article 370 will pave way for 'freedom' for people of JK: F ...

Apr 08 | Press Trust of India
Faesal files PIL against highway ban, HC issues notice to govt

Faesal files PIL against highway ban, HC issues notice to govt

Apr 08 | Press Trust of India
BJP manifesto: Omar hits out at Guv Satya Pal Malik

BJP manifesto: Omar hits out at Guv Satya Pal Malik

Apr 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Modi govt pushed Kashmir into cycles of violence, alleges CPI(M)

Modi govt pushed Kashmir into cycles of violence, alleges CPI(M)

Apr 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Jacinda names SC judge to head Christchurch massacre inquiry

Jacinda names SC judge to head Christchurch massacre inquiry

Apr 08 | PTI/AFP
Civilian killed in scuffle in Shopian

Civilian killed in scuffle in Shopian

Apr 08 | Javid Sofi
Suspected militants lob grenade on CRPF in Nowgam

Suspected militants lob grenade on CRPF in Nowgam

Apr 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Terror incidents in Pak declined by 21 per cent in 2018: Report

Terror incidents in Pak declined by 21 per cent in 2018: Report

Apr 08 | Press Trust of India
How safe for convoys to ply on Monday, questions Omar

How safe for convoys to ply on Monday, questions Omar

Apr 08 | RK Online Desk
Committed to abrogate article 370, 35A: BJP manifesto

Committed to abrogate article 370, 35A: BJP manifesto

Apr 08 | RK Online Desk
Will continue to seek peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue: Mirwaiz

Will continue to seek peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue: Mirwaiz

Apr 08 | RK Online Desk
11 officials suspended for

11 officials suspended for 'violating' ECI guidelines in Kupwara

Apr 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Shutdown in Ganderbal parts on second day against local militant’s kil ...

Shutdown in Ganderbal parts on second day against local militant’s kil ...

Apr 08 | RK Online Desk
Mirwaiz leaves for Delhi, to appear before NIA

Mirwaiz leaves for Delhi, to appear before NIA

Apr 08 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 09, 2019 | Sajad Dar

Contractualism: A Road to Nowhere

              

 Life since  its  inception  on  earth is driven by  a progressive  evolutionary  force which  leads  the species towards better ways of co-existence with nature. Man in this great chain of being always strives to work with enthusiasm but sometimes he finds himself in closed quarters with his hands pursed in this world of uncertainties, it’s perhaps the saddest sight, that opportunities dry up and waters  of  misfortune  swell  with  every  passing  tide  and  finally ends  up the  sailor  in  oblivion; unknown as  if  he  never existed  like a dream.

The sailor here is none but the youth of our times who’s lost in the maze of contractualism.  Contractualism is nothing but retrogressive evolution personified as a leech sucking the last minuscule of hope. The  graduating students of various institutions after accomplishing a  set  of  credentials would like to climb their heights  in  this  contemporary  world  where  challenges  often  come un invited. They are surely looking into carving a niche in the society.  Perhaps  some  of  them would  be  dreaming  of  coming to  the  teaching  line like  a  contractual  one; it’s a million  dollar query and needs to be dissected closely.

Every contractual teacher comes with full of passion and zest to become a part of the teaching fraternity. A contractual teacher joins college only to realize his dreams  of  carving  a  niche  in  education department  which  on  teaching grounds  he  has achieved  but  on  other  phantom  grounds he is deemed  to  be  called  a  misfit. The contractual teacher who devotes many years of his career to this diseased system, where there are no rewards but only victimization by being asked every year to re apply, fills his heart with remorse and pain. Had he utilized all these years anywhere else, maybe he would have done much better? So it is high time to wake up.

 The system  of Contractualism which  he  is a  part of, is like  a  gangrene  which  erupts  with  full pace devouring through the length and the  breadth of the social  and psychological aspect of his life. What  is Contractualism? It is humiliation and victimization personified.  A  contractual teacher is the only employee who hands over his resignation before his joining by being asked to submit an affidavit of not pursuing any kind of research work along with not to have claim on the said post. On the contrary, a regular employee can pursue research work along with full service benefits. The contractual can’t attend  conferences, seminars  etc. which the  substantive teachers are  entitled because  it  is  told  to them  every  time  that they are  unfit  and  incapable  to  do that. A contractual  teacher delivers four  to six lectures  a  day, which  is  almost 3  times  more  than  a substantive  teacher. Indian  constitution guarantees equal  work  equal  pay  but  we are saying  it from  this  platform  that it  exists is  only  on  paper.

 A permanent teacher gets four times more salary than a contractual teacher. Why this anomaly, ask the concerned quarters they will shrug off hands from the problem tossing the litigants from one side to another like bonded slaves of New-Orleans that are on the sale. Moreover, the government of J&K, in every year disburses hundreds of crores to higher education department under different financial heads.  But,  on  the whole,  if  the  cost-benefit  analysis  is  done upon educational  outputs,  which directly affects  on the  students  in  relation  to  their  knowledge acquisition, skills,  beliefs  and  attitudes  perhaps  we may  have  an  apologetic figure  to  scratch for the  students in  specific  and people in large. The uncertainty of this structure cautions us, not to be a part of this dismal system, it will engulf your essence and existence like a black hole devours matter, but rather we should look at other prime options and opportunities within our surroundings.

 Capitalize on your strength and harness it in corporate sector where capabilities are honestly rewarded.  It  is  the  corporate  sector  where  you  will  surely  soar to  heights  as  the  system  there  is pristine  and  clear  and  not  covered  with  dark  phantom  like  nimbus. The corporate sector offers you diverse kind of perks, also known as “benefits in kind” that can include bonuses, profit sharing, holiday packages and many other things as well. Contractuals are being given a meager salary which they can’t even use to plug in a single demand.

 In a situation where onion prices are sky-rocketing, what can a so called magnanimous 22000 amount do? Those of you who are dreaming of diving in this dull hole, please listen to this pathetic tale ,as it may  be an eye opener for you as well. Some time ago, mother of a contractual teacher was in a critical condition and doctors told him that she is in need of special care, so he rushed her to Apollo hospital. He approached to principal of his college for disbursal of his honorarium but the answer was in negative. So what is the fun of claiming ourselves a professional when we are just clowns, who are being set to the music by this amnesiac system? Ask  any  contractual  what  is their answer  when  they  are  being  enquired  about  telling others which career they are in? The answer is surely uncertainty and ambiguity. There is a dark funny side to it with regard to marriage. It is preferred to say that the “groom” is perusing studies rather than a contractual, whenever the question of marriage arises.

 It is nothing  less  than  plain  irony  that   the  department  of  higher  education  has  opened good number  of new  degree  colleges  during  the last decade  and  the number of  students  has  also increased  exponentially. Everyone  knows  that the  present  higher  education  is  run  at  the  cost of contractual teachers as the ratio of permanent to contractual is at an alarming high. The system of contractualism is there due to acute shortage of regular staff in colleges.

 The shortage of teachers is being met out by engaging candidates on contractual basis, but still it does not mean that we cannot remedy this wretched arrangement. We can address it  by approaching to the  PSC  and other recruitment  agencies for  regular  employment, and if for strange reasons, we can’t undo this peculiar system, at  least  we  can fix  and  overhaul this dismal system up to a level and point where  the contractual teacher gets life of self-importance and dignity. He would be respected and appreciated for his work which he is entitled to, because many of them are research scholars who have proved themselves on state and national level tests as well. And at the same time a prime prerequisite is to plan a structured mechanism, so that the uninterrupted dishonor and discrimination of contractual personnel is clogged.

Hope a  comprehensive systematic strategy is prepared taking  into account, the J&K  CSR for regulations  of  human  resources, so  that  they  could  get  full  service benefits which  includes medical, disability,  life insurance, gratuity, sick leave, and  pension plan as well. This moment is to think and ponder over this important question rather this submission. Its great saying, “Don't cry because it's not done, smile because it’s happening” People who are already working there and have become part of this dismal system are now like things of past.  You  are  the  present  and  we do  feel ashamed when we see  that  the  monster  of contractualism is  all  set  to devour a  new hoard of  young  talent. 

ysajad3716@gmail.com

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;