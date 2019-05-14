Contractual teachers stage protest, demand continuation of services

May 14, 2019 | Sahil Iqball

Demanding continuation of their services, hundreds of contractual teachers’ Monday staged a protest here in Pratap Park.

The protesters accused the government of having callous approach towards them saying that if the 2006 batch of contractual teachers has been regularized by the government at the end of their contract, why not this batch.

They said on one hand government initiates to provide livelihood to hundreds of unemployed youth but on the other hand they compel youth to hit the roads.

President All Jammu and Kashmir Contractual Teachers, Adil Gulzar said, “There are around 1200 teachers which are highly qualified including 170 from Jammu. They have been asked not to attend the schools,” he said.

“We have shown 100% results in our respective institutions. By ending their contract government has snatched livelihood of hundreds of youth,” he said adding they have raised the issue with the higher authorities but to no avail.

Rayees said government should consider their demands which will benefit hundreds of youth as well as students in educational institutions.

President Contractual teachers’ district Shopian Mohammed Arif said, “Despite conflict like situation in Shopian we have carried out our duties. There has been 100% result in the recent exams, but the government has failed to recognize our work.”

The protesters while demanding continuation of their services said that if government fails to take serious note of the issue they will start protests in every nook and corner of the state.