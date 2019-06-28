Contractual teachers continue protest for 52nd day

June 28, 2019 | Sahil Iqball

Demand¬ing continuation of their services, dozens of contrac¬tual school teachers on Thursday continued their protest for the 52nd day here in Pratap Park.

The protesters accused the governor administration that it is less concerned about their future.

“We were given assur¬ances by various envoys of the Government, but noth¬ing has changed till date. We are here since May 12 but no one comes to our res¬cue. Teachers from far-flung areas are worst hit as they have to bear heavy expens¬es in Srinagar,” the protest¬ing teachers said.

President All Jammu and Kashmir Contractual Teach¬ers, Adil Gulzar said, “De¬spite our continuous protest government has shown no keen interest in addressing our issues. But we won’t give up,” he said.

He said many political leaders supported their call but government has not shown interest to resolve our issues.

The agitated teachers urged the government to resolve their issues on prior¬ity else the consequences will be dangerous. “Our livelihood is at stake and we can take any step. It would be impossible for the admin¬istration to handle the situ¬ation,” they threatened.