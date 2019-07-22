Contractual paramedics of GMC Sgr, Jmu to observe strike from today

July 22, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

The contractual paramedical employees working in Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar and Jammu have announced a state-level strike from today to press for their regularisation.

President of Contractual Paramadics Association (Academic arrangement), GMC Srinagar, Hilal Ahmad said that the health department has neglected their plight over the years.

"We are observing strike both in GMC Sringar and GMC Jammu for two days from today, to demand regularisation" he said.

There are over one thousand contractual paramedics, of which nearly 500 are posted in six associated hospitals of GMC Srinagar.

He said that the government was putting their career at stake in absence of a regularization policy for them.

"We are working with zeal and zest and at par with regular employees of associated hospitals of GMC Srinagar," he said.

The president said they were at the frontlines during 2014 floods, and 2016 unrest but the government is not serious in making their future secure.

The appointments of the paramedical employees like laboratory, x-ray, theatre, and anesthesia assistants, nurses, pharmacists were made on temporary basis in 2011 for six years under SRO-384 without any regularization policy.

They had to be terminated after six years but they continued their services. Neither they were terminated nor had GMC released their salary since then.

The employees had then approached High Court which had given directions for the release of salary. Their salary is now being released for the remaining period.