Dear Editor,
This is in response to the recent government order about the continuation of contractual lecturers working at plus two level. As per the government order contractual will get the benefit up to 15th January 2019 but recently some principals of various higher secondary institutions have disengaged their services without any proper procedure and order. Contractual lecturers should not be disengaged anymore in future as they are making put up their hard efforts to help the education department. It is requested to the honorable Governor to intervene on the matter immediately.
Imtiyaz Hassan