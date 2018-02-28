Contractors stop works for non-payments

Police foils Chief Minster residence gherao
Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, Feb 27:
: Police on Tuesday foiled J&K Central Contractors Coordination Committee (JKCCCC) march and detained dozens of them here after they were protesting against the Government for its failure to release their long pending bills.
The contractors were planning to move towards the Chief Minster Residence but police swung into action and foiled their march. The protesting contractors said that bills worth Rs 350 crore have been pending with the various departments.
Central Contractors Coordination Committee Tuesday held a protest demonstration at press colony Srinagar against the government’s failure to release their bills which are pending with various departments.
Scores of contractors assembled at Press Enclave here and burn the effigy of Finance Minster. Later they March towards Chief Minster Residence Gupkar Road. The protest demonstration was led by its J&KCCCC General Secretary Farooq Ahmad Dar in which contractors from various Departments participated.
The contractors were demanding clearance of bills which they claimed were pending with the government.
Dar, called for indefinite strike against government for not meeting the demands of thousands of contractors in the state.
“All the contractors are informed to stop developmental works and boycott tenders from today, February 27,” Dar said while interacting with Media
“We are being deprived of our livelihood and compelled to borrow money as our pockets are empty,” he said.
“The online system of billing introduced by the state government is not suitable for Kashmir where every now and then there is e-curfew,” Dar said.
He claimed that “due to political compulsion, liabilities of 350 crore from last four years are pending and government is least bothered about releasing this whopping amount”.
Dar accused Finance Minister, Dr Haseeb Drabu for deliberately creating the financial crunch to ‘keep Govt, of India in good humor’.
Demanding immediate release of the claims, he said why the contractors should bear the loss due to negligence of engineers and politicians, who force them to complete the work without arranging the required funds in advance...
Farooq Ahmad Dar, JKCCC General Secretary said, adding that their repeated pleas to the authorities concerned in this behalf had fallen on deaf ears.
Haji Mohammed Akbar Pal, Javid ahmed Zarger,Ab.Khaliq.Tasaduq Hussain laway,Gh.Rasool Mir,parvaiz Darzi,Ali Mohameed Hazara were among the dozens of contractors Detained.
