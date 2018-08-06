Contractors stop work, demand release of funds

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar, Aug 5:
The contractors working under National Saffron Mission have stopped their work as they allege that agriculture department has not released any of their dues for past six months.
Managing Director of ECO HVAC Solutions, Mir Ishfaq who works with MED said that they stopped working because they no longer have the money.
“All the contractors have taken loan from the bank and now we are in a situation where we are not able to pay the money back to the banks. Our houses and offices will be seized by the banks as we have run out of our resources.”
The irrigation component of the National Saffron Mission was handed over to MED by the Agriculture Department as they utilize the services of mechanical experts in pumping and other things related to irrigation.
The MED department with the help of its contractors has since then finished 90% of the work and is waiting for the funds to complete the rest of the pending work.
“Only 20 per cent of the work is incomplete but our payments have been pending for quite a long time. We have been pushed to fend for ourselves. We will not resume the work until our dues are cleared,” Ishfaq said.
He said that they cannot afford to sit silent.
“Authorities should not take advantage of our patience. They have to give attention to our severe grievances and get the project on track once again.”
The department owes liability of over Rs 2 crores to contractors.
“Presently, we are not doing any kind of work and every other contractor working with MED is worried as we are not able to purchase required goods or pay our labourers. All the savings has exhausted,” he added.
He said from Governor’s grievance cell to Prime Minister’s Office, the contractors have knocked every door to register their concern but all in vain as no one pays any heed to them.
“We also approached DDC Pulwama who is the chairman of the National Saffron Mission.”
The Superintending Engineer of MED, Mushtaq Hussain Jan, Kashmir said that they are working for Agriculture department.
“All the young contractors used to work day in and out and they gave employment to deprived but now they themselves have become very needy,” he said.
Jan said that the department of Agriculture is accountable for not releasing the funds.
“It’s a huge mission of Rs 400 crores out of which a project worth Rs 50 crores related to micro-irrigation is being done through MED and now they are not ready to compensate these contractors for their work,” he added.
He further added that Agriculture department should deal with the problems and tackle it with the government for tracking the ‘Saffron Mission’ in a frame once again as holding these helpless contractors hostage from the last six months is not a good mark.
