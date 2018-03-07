Contractors refuse to end strike despite CM’s assurance

Mir Baseerat/ Sabreen AshrafSrinagar:
Valley based contractors on Tuesday refused to end their strike even after assurance from Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.
Contractors said such assurances are aimed to sabotage their ongoing strike.
Addressing a press conference at the Estates Department, General Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Central Contractors Coordination Committee (JKCCCC), Farooq Ahmad Dar said the contractors are in a state of confusion as different versions are coming from state government. “On one hand the Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu says that the bills will be cleared in one month. While on the other hand the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti during a meeting with Hot Mix Plant owners assured that the same will be cleared within three days.”
He said that the contractors will continue their strike until their pending liabilities which are worth 750 crore will be cleared.
“They want us to call of the strike which is impossible,” said Dar.
Dar added that “we are ready to call of the strike provided CM gives a written assurance,” he added.
He said that the contractors will go to any extent if the state government does not come up with some concrete policy.
Dar said contractors are even ready to receive phase wise payment. “Let the government come up with some concrete policy as mere statements and assurances won’t make any difference,” he said.
0 Comment(s)