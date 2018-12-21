Contractors protest in Srinagar, seek release of pending wages

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 20:
Contractors affiliated with Senior Contractors Coordination Committee (SCCC) Thursday held a protest demonstration in Srinagar against the delay of their wages.
Scores of the contractors led by SCCC chairman Basher Ahmad Khan assembled at press colony shouting anti-governmental slogans demanded the release of pending wages.
“The employees were supposed to work continuously and being paid on time but from last three years we all are not being paid anything,” the chairman said.
The chairman said that there are currently 1, 24,000 contractors in Kashmir division belonging to PWD, R&B, JK TDC, Sports Council and floriculture, out of which 50,000 employees are registered and no one among them has been paid a single penny from last three years.
The furious contractors demanded an earlier redressal of the grievance so that they will not suffer further.