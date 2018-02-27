About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Contractors protest against Finance Minister, demand clearing of liability

Published at February 27, 2018 01:20 PM 0Comment(s)2199views


Riyaz Bhat

Srinagar
 Jammu and Kashmir Central Contractors Coordination Committee (JKCCCC) Tuesday held a protest at Press Enclave Srinagar against Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu for failing to clear their pending liabilty of Rs 350 crores.
 
The protesting contractors tried to march towards Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's residence but were soon detained by the police. 
 
JKCCCC General Secretary, Farooq Ahmad Dar said, "We will continue with boycotting government works till the pending payment is not released.
