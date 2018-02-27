Contractors protest against Finance Minister, demand clearing of liability

Get - On the Play Store.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Budgam led teamTuesdaysuspended 31 employees of various departments in the district who were found absent from duty. On directions of District Development Commissioner (DDC) Budgam Mohammad Harun Malik, a team of officials led by ADC Bud...More
The United Nations Security Councilon Mondayadopted a Russian-drafted resolution on a technical rollover of the Yemen sanctions regime. The unanimous vote followed a Russian veto of a UK-drafted text that contained language of Iranian "non-compliance" with the UN sanctions r...More
The Turkish Army, in cooperation with the Free Syrian Army (FSA), has cut off Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) forces from the borders near Syria in Ankara's ongoing military operation against the troops. According to Anadolu news agency, the Turkish Army personnel an...More
Miffed with the high import duty imposed by India on the Harley-Davidson motorbikes, United States President Donald Trump yet again imitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sans the Indian accent, this time. The high import duty on Harley-Davidson bikes has been a sore spot fo...More
Russia is working on developing a long-range unmanned strike system, according to the official TV channel of the Russian defence ministry. The large unmanned aircraft built by Zvezda will infiltrate far into an enemy's territory. The new system will carry both guided and ung...More
Foreign Secretary of India, Vijay K. Gokhale, will attend the forthcoming Kabul Process Conference, which aims to discuss security and political issues in Afghanistan. Nearly 23 countries including Pakistan, represented by its foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua, would partici...More
As more and more people seek Google’s advice first when it comes to health symptoms before visiting a doctor, Google India on Tuesday rolled out its feature called “Symptom Search” in India that lets users find quality health information on their smartphone...More
MLA Haji Asgar Ali KarbalaiTuesdaythanked all people who expressed sympathies on the sudden death of his daughter Zaineb Karbalaie. Karbalai said that,“We are exceptionally appreciative to you all for your kind expressions of sympathies. Much thanks to you all for shar...More
Two BSF personnel were among three persons, who got injured on Tuesday, as Pakistan yet again violated ceasefire by firing unprovoked on the Line of Control at Bhimber Gali area in Rajouri of Jammu and Kashmir. "Two BSF personnel and an Army man got injured as Pakistan fired...More
The government today announced a significant reduction in airfare for those going on the Haj, a month after it scrapped subsidies for the pilgrimage.Union Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi described the move as a "major step"."The PMO took a keen interest in this. The dec...More
Prosecutorson Tuesdaydemanded a 30-year jail term for former South Korean President Park Geun-hye regarding a massive corruption scandal that led to her removal from the post last year. Park was unconstitutionally removed in March last year by the South Korean national asse...More
Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio is aiming to cover 99 percent of the country’s population by this Diwali, said a top company official. As part of its expansion plans, Jio has announced the roll-out of an Internet of Things (IoT) services in association with Samsung, whi...More
A five-hour "humanitarian pause" called by Russia has come into effect in Syria's Eastern Ghouta to allow civilians to evacuate the area that has been under continuous aerial bombardment. Russia's President Vladimir Putin had ordered a truce on Tuesday, as air attacks and gr...More
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would have entered the Florida school to save the students from a gunman even without a weapon, as he criticised the inaction of a sheriff’s deputy assigned to the school. Last week, Mr. Trump called out the armed school r...More
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today met Home Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed the prevailing situation in the state, an official said. During the 20-minute meeting, the chief minister briefed the Union home minister on the security situation in the Vall...More
Around 21.5 per cent of the voters have exercised their franchise till noon for the Meghalaya Assembly election today, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state F R Kharkongor said.Polling started at 7 am and no incidents of violence was reported from anywhere in the state,...More
Heavy firing exchanges started on Tuesday between Indian and Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts, according to the Defence Ministry. More details awaited...More
The Afghan Taliban on Tuesday announced that the insurgent group was ready to negotiate with the US amid ongoing national and international efforts to initiate a political settlement in the war-torn country. "The Political Office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (name ...More
Jammu and Kashmir Central ContractorsCoordination Committee (JKCCCC)Tuesdayheld a protest at Press Enclave Srinagar against Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu for failing to clear their pending liabilty of Rs 350 crores. The protesting contractors tried to march towards Chief M...More
As the old age population grew, which was largely attributed to the three decades old one child policy, China has permitted couples to have two children since 2016. China is fast turning into an aging society as the number of people aged 60 and above has reached 241 million,...More
Making a major breakthrough in combating influenza, a new drug Xofluza, that will kill the flu virus in just a day, has been recently approved by the Japanese Ministry of Health. The drug is likely to hit the store shelves in Japan by May. It could soon emerge as a competito...More
There was still no trace of three people who are missing since Saturday after they were buried under a huge snow avalanche in the forest area in the frontier district of Kupwara, though a number of agencies had joined rescue operation. The forest area where the avalanche occ...More
About 16.5 per cent polling was recorded in the first two-and-a-half hours of voting for the Meghalaya Assembly today, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state F R Kharkongor said.Polling had started at 7 am, but due to the malfunctioning of electronic voting machines (EVM...More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said bilateral trade between India and South Korea in 2017 reached $20 billion, the first time in six years. Modi also said that he wondered how South Korea, a country of the size of Gujarat, could make such economic progress. "It is h...More
Saudi Arabia has for the very first time opened applications for women to enlist in the military as the kingdom continues to enact reforms granting females more access to a wide range of previously forbidden careers. According to authorities on Monday, interested candidates ...More
A Pakistani militant who was injured in a gunfight with a joint team of government forces at Hajinon Mondayhas succumbed to injuries. Identified as Abu Haris, the militant was buried in the Hajin and a large number of people attended his funeral. This is for the first time i...More
Two days after the UN Security Council adopted a resolution for a month-long humanitarian ceasefire in Syria, the Russians have called for a daily "humanitarian pause" to take place in the capital Damascus' Eastern Ghouta region amid reluctance of the rebels. On Monday, Russ...More
