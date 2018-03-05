Contractors lock Engineering Complex for 6th day

Will unlock it today, nobody can take law into own hands: Div Com
Sameer Showkin LoneSrinagar:
Call it lawlessness or anything else, it has been six days and the Government Engineering Complex at Rajbagh continues to remain locked by the contractors with administration watching as a mute spectator.
The closure of the Engineering Complex, which houses the vital departments of Chief Engineers of PHE, I&FC, PMGSY and R&B, has left the common people to suffer as all the works have come to the sudden halt.
The administration has so far failed to break the locks of the Valley-based contractors, who padlocked all gates of the Engineering Complex on February 27, to press government to fulfil their demands.
The Contractors Association is gearing up to lock all the divisional and district offices if they demands were not met.
J&K Contractors Coordination Committee President Jeelani Purza said this was the last option with them.
“We visited every minster, every commissioner. We were assured that our demands will be met. But all the promises have been broken. We will continue this lockdown in every division and district in the State. We will not budge even an inch,” he said.
The contractors under the banner of J&K Contractors Coordination Committee supported by another contractors union, Hot-mix Plant Owners Association (HPOA), demand deferment of recently introduced Pay and Accounts Office (PAO) system till their pending bills are cleared.
Minister for Public Works Naeem Akhtar didn’t answer the phone calls despite repeated attempts.
However, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Khan said they would open the engineering complex tomorrow.
“No one will be allowed to take law into their own hands. We will open it tomorrow,” he told Rising Kashmir.
In this face-off between contractors and the government, the employees have been left on the roadside.
“We are on the roadside. They contractors have put up a tent on the main gate. There was a backdoor, which has also been locked now,” said an employee.
The employees say they come to their offices in the morning, roam around for a while and then leave.
“This is the lawlessness at its height. Even the district offices of SEs have been locked down by these contractors,” they said.
The officials working in the Engineering complex said that people come from far-flung areas to get their works done. “Some people don’t have drinking water. They visit the offices and return after they find it locked”.
