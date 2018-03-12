Contractors extend hunger strike to 36 hours

Er. Rasheed expresses solidarity, assures support
Er. Rasheed expresses solidarity, assures support
Mir BaseeratSrinagar, 11 March
The contractors have extended their strike upto 36 hours who are protesting against the non-payment of their pending bills.
General Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Central Contractors Coordination Committee (JKCCCC) Farooq Ahmad Dar said they extended their 12-hour strike as upto 26 hours “as there was no response from the government over clearing the bills”.
Contractors have sit on hunger strike at Prtap Park at Lal Chowk from yesterday to press for the release of their pending bills which, they said, are upto Rs 750 crores
Dar said government is not showing any interest in solving their problems and pushing to them to extreme steps of agitation.
“We have given government time till Wednesday to release the payment or else we will intensify agitation.”
Meanwhile, MLA Langate Er. Rasheed visited the contractors at Pratap Park and expressed solidarity with them. He also assured them that he would take up the matter with Chief Minister for the immediate redressal.
Speaking on the accession Er. Rasheed said it is legal duty of the government to release the amount of about Rs 750 crores to clear the long pending work done claims of the contractors.
Rasheed added that the government has every right to improve the functioning of department “but cannot give sermons of morality and accountability to contractors without resolving their genuine issues”.
He added that the decisions regarding e-billing issued by the government could have been a conducive atmosphere.
“While the operating of internet and mobile services is always at the mercy of security forces, the serious apprehensions of contractors cannot be overruled,” said Rasheed.
“The government before claiming to streamline the process of tendering and executing works must take a moral ground and clear all the pending liabilities with various departments”.
Er. Rasheed added that while state government has been making tall claims for last two years of getting Rs 80000 crore package for the state from the centre, contractors and the general masses have a right to know why is there is so much of financial crunch on the ground and work on most of the developmental projects is at halt for the want of funds.
Er. Rasheed accused that on one hand local contractors who contribute much towards the economy of the state are forced to starvation “but on the other hand government is outsourcing all bigger projects and the rumors about throwing locals out of Sheikh-ul-Alam International Airport have started surfacing”.
Er. Rasheed said he has talked to state government and also brought it into the notice of Chief Minister for immediate and redressal.
m.baseerat7@gmail.com
0 Comment(s)