Contractors demand Rs 1100 pending payment, threaten strike

March 23, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

Jammu and Kashmir Central Contractors Coordination Committee (JKCCCC) held protest demonstrations on Friday here at Press Enclave demanding immediate revocation of a circular issued by government regarding disbursement of funds to the contractors in Kashmir.

JKCCCC General Secretary Farooq Ahmad Dar said government was deliberately doing injustice with the contractors and not releasing outstanding payment of Rs 1100 crore of development projects completed by them.

He said government has issued a circular which states that only 15 per cent of the payments would be released “which is unfair and total injustice with the contractors”.

According to an order number 186-F of 2019 dated 7 March 2019, the Finance department reiterated instructions issued vide Circular number 109-FD of 2009, dated 31 Jan 2019 shall be restricted to not more than 15 percent of the revised estimates 2018-2019. He added Kashmiri contractors are being discriminated.

“If the circular is not revoked the JKCCC along with the Kashmir Economic Alliance will go for hunger strike from tomorrow,” he said.

Dar said that the contractors also threatened to lock all the treasuries, construction buildings and boycott all the works if the circular is not revoked.

“If outstanding amount of Rs 1100 crore is not cleared then all the buildings which are under our contracts in Kashmir valley will be locked by our committee,” he said.

“This shall be within the overall ceiling of 30 percent expenditure allowed during the last quarter of the current financial year 2018-19,” the order states.

Dar said the contractors won’t accept 15 percent payment “but a complete amount outstanding with departments”.

“We are already suffering due to many issues. We are pushed to further miseries by such orders,” he said.

Dar said circular is akin to ‘blockade’ against Kashmiri contractors.

“It is very unfortunate that the government is always doing inequality with Kashmiri contractors,” he said.

JKCCCC General Secretary said the circular is a clear signal that government doesn’t want development in Kashmir.

He said Governor has cleared allocation of 80 percent payment for the contractors of Jammu and Ladakh “but unfortunately only 15 percent has been allocated for Kashmiri contractors”.

“We discussed all these problems with our committee members and took a decision to protest for our demands,” he said.

JKCCCC General Secretary added that the contractors will also close all the projects and boycott all the tenders in Kashmir if the governor does not take his decision back.