Contractors begin 36-hour hunger strike to press for demands

‘Bills worth Rs 750 crore pending’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Hundreds of contractors Saturday began 36-hour long hunger strike at Partap Park here, to press for the release of payments against the projects they had executed.
The contractors who assembled under the banner of J&K Central Contractors Coordination Committee (JKCCCC ) sat in Partap Park to register their protest.
They said that bills worth Rs 750 crore have been pending with the various departments. They alleged that Government was doing injustice with them by not releasing their pending dues.
“The developmental works across Kashmir valley have been badly affected. Our bills worth Rs 750 crore are pending with government departments which are not released for unknown reasons,” said Farooq Ahmad Dar, General Secretary JKCCCC.
Meanwhile, Dar lamented that ‘injustice’, is being meted out to the more than 30,000 Valley based contractors.
He said that the hunger strike call had been given to protest the withholding of pending bills of Rs 750 crores, the state government owes to contractors, and e- billing System.
He accused the State government of compelling them to launch the hunger strike.
“We try our level best to resolve the matter in a peaceful manner but the insensitive attitude of the State government towards our grievances left us no option than to start this hunger strike,” Dar said.
“We ask the government to release our pending bills immediately,” he said.
The protesting contractors were holding placards reading ‘release our dues, we want justice.’ (With inputs from KNS)
