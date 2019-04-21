Contractor injured by unidentified gunmen in Anantnag

April 21, 2019 | Agencies

A 54- year-old contractor was shot at and critically injured by unidentified gunmen in south Kashmir district of Anantnag late on Saturday evening.

Official sources said that unidentified gunmen fired at the contractor, identified as Abdul Qayoom Pandith, outside his residence Bijbehara in Anantnag late on Saturday evening.

“Pandith was critically injured in the attack,” they said.

They said the injured was immediately taken to a hospital from where he was referred to a hospital in Srinagar.

The injured is reportedly Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) worker.

Meanwhile, the gunmen managed to escape from the spot under the cover of darkness. Forces were rushed to the area and a search operation was launched to nab the attackers.