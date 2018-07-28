Continuous shutdown in parts of Anantnag, Kulgam

Shafat MirAnantnag:
A complete shutdown was observed in Anantnag main town for the third consecutive day against the militant killings while authorities imposed strict restrictions in Reshi Bazar, Cheeni Chowk and Mattan Chowk areas here.
A shutdown was also observed in Qaimoh and Khudwani areas of Kulgam district, for the sixth straight day, along with the adjacent localities to mourn the recent militant killings. The internet also continues to remain shut in Anantnag district and parts of Kulgam district also.
In Anantnag, all the shops and other business establishments remained shut while traffic was off the roads. A heavy contingent of state police along with the paramilitary CRPF personnel enforced a strict undeclared curfew in parts of the main town Anantnag and did not allow the youngsters to offer Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid Hanfia in Reshi Bazar area.
The police allowed only the elders to enter the main mosque here. Youths pelted stones on deployments at Cheeni Chowk area intermittently, after Friday prayers, while as most of the streets in the main town remained deserted and forces personnel guarding the vital points of the town.
Pertinent to mention, no pro-freedom group or any militant organization had called for a shutdown here.
In Bijbehara area, the police resorted to vandalism, even when the markets had opened there normally, accused local shopkeepers.
"The markets had opened here in the morning normally and at around afternoon, a large number of policemen appeared in the main market and started damaging the parked vehicles for no reason and enforced a shutdown.
The locals, including shopkeepers, getting agitated by this unprovoked action of policemen who then pelted few stones on them", said a local shopkeeper here.
A police official, however, denied that any such incident had happened saying the Bijbehara town was open all through the day normally.