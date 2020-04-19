Continuous rain raises water level in Dal, authorities open exit gates

April 19, 2020 00:00:00 | RK News

Due to continuous rains in Valley, the water level of Dal Lake as measured at Dal Lock Gate was found to have risen above 10 ft, above 5 inches from the normal level, authorities said.

The Vice-Chairman along with concerned engineers of LAWDA visited all the gates on Saturday and directed to open all the gates in order to maintain the desired level.

Accordingly, all the existing gates at Gow Kadal, Brari Numbal and Nallah Amir Khan have been completely opened, officials said.

“However, the Ram Munshi Bagh gate couldn’t be opened as the water level at Jhelum was found to be higher than the Tsunti Khul water level. The Dal dwellers had also represented for opening of all the gates so that the vegetable crop within the Dal lake does not submerge,” authorities said.

Authorities said that by opening these gates, the water has started receding. “The Dal dwellers have appreciated the efforts of Lakes and Waterways Development Authority for this endeavour and have thanked the Vice-Chairman, LDA for his personal intervention in the matter,” they added.