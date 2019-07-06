Continuous confinement worsens Geelani’s health: Hurriyat (G)

July 06, 2019 |

Seriously concerned about the worsening health of its chairman Syed Ali Geelani, Hurriyat Conference (G) spokesperson on Friday said that “although physical weakness is because of his advanced age, continued confinement in his house has grossly affected his well being.”

Keeping a political personality away from his routine engagements and preventing him from participating in any social, religious or family function puts a lot of stress.

Hurriyat said that “it is only by the grace of Almighty Allah and prayers of his well-wishers—that he is determined to stand his ground.’

Hurriyat said that despite his bad health he chaired an important meeting of the forum, but because of his chest infection and physical weakness, he is under the strict advice of doctors and is recovering. Hurriyat appealed people to pray for the speedy recovery of an octogenarian leader, the spokesman added.

