Continue efforts for successful implementation of JJ Act in JK: Guv

Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi, GM Shah call on Malik
Srinagar:
Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi, Chairman of Selection-cum-Oversight Committee under the Juvenile Justice Act called on Governor, Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.
He apprised the Governor about the overall functioning of the Act in the State including the various bodies constituted under the Act viz. Juvenile Justice Boards, Child Welfare Committees and District Children Protection Units. He also shared some of the concerns regarding their functioning.
Keeping in view the sensitivity of the subject involved, the Governor urged Justice Masoodi to continue sustained efforts for improvement in the implementation of the Act which is welfare legislation for securing the interest of the children in conflict with law and those who are in need of care and protection.
Meanwhile, G M Shah (Shaheen), President Janata Dal (United), met Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan. Shah briefed the Governor about the prevailing situation in the state and apprised him of the difficulties being faced by the people. The Governor urged him to continue to promote people’s welfare, besides, ensuring that the institutions of local self Government get strengthened.