Dear Editor,
Snowfall, although predicted a week ago by the weatherman but unexpected nevertheless has once again put Kashmir on a halt. Unprepared and inefficient administration that always boasts of being prepared and geared up, has been exposed once again. Centimeters of snow brought this part of the world to standstill again. As usual Srinagar Jammu national highway was closed, passengers stranded and then ‘’rescued’’ too, much touted Mughal road remained closed, flight operations were halted at Srinagar ‘’International Airport” – nothing new to be heard. No sight of electricity in the last 24 hours in Srinagar, one can imagine the situation in far-off areas. Even before the snow had started, there was no electricity in many areas. We thought power cut was a precautionary move. These are the unfortunate events which just repeat themselves every time snow starts to fall here even if it is 2 feet, 2 inches or 2 centimeters. Hospitals without electricity was news, an unexpected addition to the woes. Repeating the same old mistakes, not learning anything from same past events, and then justifying the unpreparedness and inefficiencies. No sense of accountability is ever seen in administration here. It was only 3rd of November, much ahead of the onset of harsh winter and we all are witness to the consequences of the same. Can we ever be prepared for such contingencies?
Nazim
