Contempt of Court: Over 5300 petitions pending against Govt in HC

Syed RukayaSrinagar, Jan 27:
Over 5300 contempt of court petitions are pending against the government in the High Court.
This is despite the orders of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, the highest appellate body in the State, which are thrown to the wind due to non-compliance of the court directions, thereby obstructing the prompt disposal of the cases.
The official figures released by the Jammu Kashmir High Court reveal that there are almost 5,356 pending contempt petitions against various government departments and private bodies in both Srinagar and Jammu wings of the High Court.
Despite repeated orders, the government departments and private bodies have brazenly violated the court directions and are unmoved even after repeated directions from the court.
Considered the “most-disciplined”, the Education department tops the list with 1286 pending contempt petitions in both the wings of the HC of which 996 petitions are pending in Jammu wing alone which include 805 pending petitions of the School Education besides of universities, Medical Education, Technical Education, Science and Technology, IGNOU, and Higher Education departments.
In Srinagar wing, there are 290 pending contempt petitions against the Education department from the higher to elementary level of which 271 petitions are pending alone against the School Education department besides 15 of the University of Kashmir and Central University of Kashmir, Srinagar.
The Home department ranks second with 399 pending contempt petitions against various Chief Secretaries, who have assumed charge from time to time, Secretary Home department and other Police officials.
As per the official figures, the Revenue department has 383 pending contempt petitions since 2005 of which 325 are pending in Jammu wing alone and 58 in Srinagar wing of the High Court.
Similarly, the pending petitions against the Public Health and Engineering in both wings are 345 from the year 2006.
The official figures reveal that 306 contempt petitions were pending against the Health department of which 169 were pending in Srinagar wing from year 2004 and 137 in Jammu wing from year 2013.
The pending contempt petitions against Power Development Department are 244 and against the Forest department are 204.
The General Administration Department, which acts as the nerve centre of the administration and coordinates the working of various departments of the government, has 187 pending petitions in both wings of the High Court against various government officers since 2002.
The pending contempt petitions among other departments are Social Welfare Department with 185, Public Works Department with 165, Rural Development Department with 135, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution with 76, Finance department with 60, Service Selection Recruitment Board with 50, and Public Service Commission with 14 while many other government departments have also been found to be involved in the contempt of court.
The figures clearly indicate that the government departments have miserably failed to implement the court directions or orders thereby the government itself acts as a violator and creates a major hindrance for judicial mechanism to deliver justice to the litigants.
Taking cue from the government departments, the private bodies too are not far behind in non-implementation of court orders with more than 100 contempt petitions pending against the private bodies which reflect that the court directions remain confined only within the four walls of the court, contributing to pendency of the cases.
On November 26, 2018, Chief Justice Gita Mittal observed that approximately 4000 contempt petitions were pending before the Jammu Kashmir High Court, indicating that the government was not complying with the directions of the court.
“In case the directions issued by the court are not complied with, the court will be constrained to summon the Administrative Secretaries and Heads of the Departments for non-compliance from next week,” the Chief Justice had said.
In this regard, the Chief Secretary of the State also issued a notice to the Administrative Secretaries and directed them to immediately review the contempt petitions pending against their departments both at Srinagar and Jammu wings of the High Court.
“Take a well informed decision in each of these cases if need be in consultation with the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs and ensure compliance with the court direction,” the notice reads.
Registrar General High Court, Sanjay Dhar said he was not the right authority to answer the queries regarding pending contempt petitions.
“I’m Registrar General and I look only into administrative matters and am not the authority to speak on this issue. The government departments know better why they fail to implement the court directions,” he said.
Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Hilal Ahmad Parray denied the non-adherence of the court directions and said that maximum court orders were being implemented and adhered to by the government departments.
“Files are in the departments and they are taking action. The departments have strict instructions from the Chief Secretary to implement the directions of the court,” Parry said. “Nobody can take the court directions lightly as it is the highest authority in the State. We have sent the list of pending contempt petitions to the departments and they are implementing it on a fast-track basis wherever necessary. We will ascertain the legal procedure involved in it.”
Registrar Judicial of the High Court, Srinagar wing also issued notice regarding the disposal of pending contempt petitions which reads that the contempt petitions pending disposal in Srinagar wing of the High Court would be listed before the division benches as well a the single benches in the Regular Cause Lists after winter vacations.
“The concerned lawyers are requested to take note of and may pursue accordingly,” the notice reads.